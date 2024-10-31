Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats getting hot from three in March could lead to a banner
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to shoot the three-ball a lot this season. Coach Mark Pope and his players kept saying this all off-season, but they proved that in the exhibition game. In the first exhibition game, the Wildcats shot 42 threes and made 21 of them. In the second exhibition game, the Wildcats shot 37, making 13 of them.
Coach Pope has made it clear that he has confidence in all of his players to shoot the ball, and no one on this team is shy. Brandon Garrison has even shot the three-ball in exhibition games, and Coach Pope doesn't seem upset about it despite none of them falling.
Teams like the one Coach Pope has constructed are the ones that make runs in the tournament, especially when they get hot from three. If this team starts to get red hot from deep during the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, it will be hard to beat the Wildcats knowing they will shoot 35+ threes every game.
The other great part of this team is that they play defense, so if the threes aren't falling at any point of the game, the Wildcats will be able to stick around with defense until they do.
One of the scariest things in all of college basketball would be this Kentucky team if they start hitting their threes right before the tournament rolls around. The three-ball could carry the Wildcats to a National Championship or lead to an early exit from the big dance.