Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats need to not look past the Vanderbilt Commodores
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. There should be a good amount of Kentucky fans on hand for this ball game, but still, any time a team goes on the road in the SEC, it isn't easy to win.
This Vanderbilt team is also incredibly underrated. The Commodores picked up a big home win over the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday, and they will look to take down the Wildcats this Saturday.
Next Tuesday, the Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, so Coach Pope needs to make sure that his team isn't looking past the Commodores to this rivalry game against Tennessee. Coach Pope has done an excellent job to this point in his short time in Lexington, making sure his team doesn't look past a game, but they need to make sure this is the case on Saturday.
The leading scorer for Vandy is Jason Edwards, who averages 17.3 points per game on the season. Edwards is a great shooter, so the banged-up Lamont Butler needs to make sure to keep a hand in his face all game long.
The Wildcats should be fired up coming off a loss, as they have been all season long, and Big Blue Nation should fill the arena to cheer on this team. If Kentucky shoots the ball well, they will win this game, but if they go on the road and miss shots, Vanderbilt could pull off the upset.