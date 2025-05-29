Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats will have national title aspirations this season
Now that the Kentucky Wildcats got the news that Otega Oweh has pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and will play for Mark Pope once again next season, the team needs to have big aspirations. Those aspirations should be trying to win the University of Kentucky its ninth national championship in college hoops.
Coach Pope's team is good enough to do that this season, as the Wildcats have one of the deepest rosters in all of college basketball.
Last season, Coach Pope only had a month to put together his roster for the season via the transfer portal, and he still did a heck of a job. His first Kentucky team made a Sweet 16 run while dealing with multiple crucial injuries.
It was an extremely successful year for Pope, but this season, the expectations are going to go up luckily, his roster is good enough that this should be just fine.
The Wildcats will be playing a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule this season, but this should help the team prepare for what should be even more difficult, which is SEC play.
Kentucky's roster is built just the way Coach Pope wanted it, with a mix of veteran portal players, high school recruits, roster continuity, and NBA-level talent. This mix is going to have the Wildcats ready to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a long time.
The expectations are rising, but so is the roster quality for this Kentucky basketball program. Coach Pope's team has a special season ahead that could very well end in some hardware.