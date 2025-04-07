Mark Pope's offense will be able to fix Jaland Lowe's efficiency issues
Mark Pope found his point guard for the 2025-26 season in former Pitt Panther Jaland Lowe, who committed to the Wildcats over the weekend.
Last season for Pitt in the ACC, Lowe led his team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game to go with 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals.
There is a lot to be excited about with Lowe's game when it comes to his passing and defense. The only concern some have with Lowe's numbers a year ago at Pitt was his efficiency in scoring the ball.
Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three but he was shooting the basketball 14.3 times per game. Pitt needed Lowe to be pretty much their entire offense, so this is why he was shooting the ball so much.
Now Lowe is coming to play in the Mark Pope offense, which will help him to be much more efficient shooting the ball. Lowe's field goal attempts per game will likely be around eight, and with this many shots, he will be much more efficient.
Pope's offense has a lot to do with passing and a lot of cutting to get open. This will help Lowe's assist numbers improve, and his shooting numbers go up.
It should come as no surprise when Lowe shoots 45% from the field and over 35% from three, as Pope's system will make his job a lot easier.
Big Blue Nation is incredibly excited to see Lowe playing in Rupp Arena, as he is the perfect point guard to replace Lamont Butler.