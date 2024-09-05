Mark Pope's plans for the frontcourt members in Kentucky basketball's 2025 class are becoming clear
Kentucky currently has one player committed in the 2025 class, but that will hopefully change soon as Jasper Johnson is set to commit. Malachi Moreno is the #1 center in the 2025 class, according to On3, and he is the only member of Kentucky's class.
Moreno committed a few weeks ago, but for a while, it seemed like Kentucky wasn't done when it came to recruiting the frontcourt. Four-star center Eric Reibe was planning a visit to Kentucky for a while, and he told reporters that even though Moreno was committed Coach Pope still was interested.
Just a few days after saying this, Reibe canceled his Kentucky visit, so it sounds like the Wildcats are out on this elite seven-footer, but it could be because Coach Pope has his eyes on another big man.
Recently, five-star power forward Chris Cenac Jr. set up a visit to Kentucky for the weekend of September 27th. Cenac Jr. is a 6'10 forward who truly can play both center and power forward. He is a great rim protector and rebounder, but what excites Coach Pope is his ability to shoot the basketball. He has an elite shooting form, and he is also fluid with the basketball, taking it to the rim.
Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Houston, and LSU are the schools that seem to be in it for Cenac Jr., so Coach Pope will have a battle ahead of him on the recruiting trail. If Kentucky can land Cenac Jr., the frontcourt for the Wildcats 2025 recruiting class will be elite.