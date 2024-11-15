Mark Pope's top 2025 target cancels Arkansas visit and is videoed working out in Kentucky shirt
Mark Pope knocked recruiting out of the park early into his Kentucky tenure, both in high school and in the transfer portal. Coach Pope brought in an elite transfer portal class, and now he is going to bring in a top-three 2025 class to Lexington.
The last piece Coach Pope is trying to land to ensure that this 2025 class is in the top three without question is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. The 6'9 forward is ranked fifth-best player in the 247Sports composite rankings. The way Wilson plays the game makes him a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system, as he is incredibly fluid with the basketball for a 6'9 player.
Wilson seems to be getting closer to a college decision, but he isn't quite there yet. There was some clarity brought upon his recruitment yesterday as Wilson canceled his visit to Arkansas, and it doesn't seem like he has any plans to reschedule. It feels like Kentucky and North Carolina are the schools to beat right now, but it also feels like the Wildcats have a slight edge over the Tar Heels.
Recently, a video of Wilson working out wearing a Kentucky shirt was posted on social media, which has Big Blue Nation fired up about their chances of landing this elite prospect.
If Wilson were to pick Kentucky, Coach Pope would have three five-stars and a four-star in his first class as the Wildcats head coach. It's scary to think what Coach Pope can do when he has lottery-pick talent on his roster.