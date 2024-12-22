Mark Pope says Kentucky will fight to get better after loss to Ohio State
Kentucky suffered an upset loss to Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, losing 85-65. Nothing went their way in the game, as shooting struggles and physicality were major factors. The Buckeyes attacked the basket at will, and Kentucky couldn't find any answers. Kentucky shot 30% overall and 18% from three-point range.
Mark Pope knows his team is going to work hard to try and respond well to the loss, and after the holiday break, the Wildcats will get back in the gym and strive to get better. The Wildcats seemed to lose focus on making plays for each other, and Pope talked about that after the loss.
"I know exactly how these guys will respond. They're gonna really, really try as hard as they can to not let this destroy their couple of days off. Their job is to get really fresh right now, and then we get back together on the 26th. I know these guys. They'll come in and it's not gonna be just empty emotion, it's gonna be we're gonna get better, and these guys will get better. We just gotta keep trusting what we do. We had some defensive struggles tonight, and we just fell to pieces offensively. We just went to our default, and our default is not right yet. Our default is still bad habits. It's not habits coming from a bad place in the guys' hearts, it's coming from a great place. It's coming from a desperation to help their team, but we don't do that by ourselves. We do it disciplined, and we do it the way we do it, and we do it by making plays for each other."- Pope on Kentucky responding.
With a 10-day break between games, Kentucky has some time to regroup and work to improve in those areas, especially before they begin SEC play on January 4 against Florida. Physicality should be a focal point of improvement with how physical the SEC always is.