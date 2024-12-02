Mark Pope says Lamont Butler is playing really 'savvy'
Coming off their 105-87 win over Georgia State in a really physical game, Kentucky is getting set for a week on the road, first heading to Clemson on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge, and then on Saturday taking on Top-5 Gonzaga in Seattle. It's a big week for Kentucky, and a major part of their success this season is Lamont Butler, who has consistently contributed in every area of the game.
Butler, known for is defense, is one of the best defensive guards in the entire country. Not only is he a force on offense, but at Kentucky so far, he is showcasing his offensive skills too as a terrific playmaker. Against Georgia State, he had 17 points on 7-10 shooting. 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. Mark Pope raved about his progression this season after Friday's game, saying he is playing really 'savvy' every game this season. No wonder he makes an impact everywhere on the floor. Most importantly offensively, he is great at playing downhill.
"I'm so proud of him. Like how he's transitioned now to going from a guy who, ...it was funny. We were sitting at Thanksgiving dinner yesterday and - What do they call it? It was something, ...it was something about downhill Butler. Just racing to the rim. (Lamont) will tell you the phrase. But the savvy he is playing with now, his maturity in the game, and the fact that he's not blindly racing downhill. He's a prober now and his manipulating all the pieces on the court is what allows him to be a 7 for 10 guy tonight and probably a 7 for 10 guy the next night and the next night. I'm telling you, he's growing so fast in his game right now."- Pope on Lamont Butler's savviness.
It's really encouraging for Kentucky fans to see Lamont Butler making in impact in every area on the court, and with how well he's playing offensively being such a prided defensive player. that really sets him apart. A floor general at its finest, and a player who can quickly generate offense to defense.