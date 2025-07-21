Mark Pope says Otega Oweh is playing some minutes at PG in practice
Kentucky is going to have a very deep backourt next season and might even end up being one of the deepest in college basketball. Mark Pope is going to have a plethora of options at each position, but Pope was asked on Monday in his press conference about the depth behind Jaland Lowe at point guard and who is stepping up behind him there.
One name that was mentioned by Pope was Otega Oweh, who said on Monday that he has "played some minutes at the one" in practices this summer. He was the first player Pope mentioned in response to the depth at point guard, which speaks to the incredible depth Kentucky will have. That comes as a surprise because it isn't often you hear about your star shooting guard, who can also play the wing, getting some minutes at the point guard spot, especially considering all of the depth at that position. When you factor in Jasper Johnson, Collin Chander and Denzel Aberdeen, all of which you would think to get all of the minutes there, to hear Oweh's name is actually encouraging.
The All-SEC guard playing some minutes at point guard would be extremely useful in games next season. Switching your best player around like that proves versatility and also keeps the defense on their toes. A player who is poised for another huge season, Oweh could be on his way to an All-American type season, and showing versaility playing multiple positions speaks volumes to how good he is.
The presumptive SEC Player of the Year could become a swiss army knife for the Wildcats next season. That versatility could pay off the ends up getting a few minutes there in actual games.