Mark Pope shared a message to Koby Brea after he was selected by the Phoenix Suns
The NBA Draft came to an end last night, and two former Wildcats ended up going in the second round. The first of the two Wildcats off the board was Koby Brea. The sharpshooter went with the 41st pick in the draft to the Golden State Warriors, but his draft rights were traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Right after Brea was selected, the Kentucky basketball social media pages posted a video of Coach Pope passing a message along to Brea.
Here was Pope's message to Brea after being taken by the Suns, "Congratulations, Koby Brea. Lee Anne, I and BBN are out of our minds excited for you. Two years ago, you were in a wheelchair an entire summer after surgery, trying to make your way back. You became a Kentucky legend, and now you're on the road to the NBA. Way to go, brother."
The Suns are in an interesting spot right now, with Kevin Durant being traded a few days ago, and the keys to this team were left with another former Wildcat, Devin Booker.
Brea is a player who could help out the Suns this season thanks to his elite ability to shoot the basketball. As is the case with every player making the move to the next level, Brea will have some things to work on, and for this former Wildcat, it will be his defense.
With his offensive upside, if Brea is able to improve as a defender, it is going to be really hard to keep the 6'6 shooting guard off the floor.