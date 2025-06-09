Mark Pope shared his reaction to finding out Otega Oweh was returning to Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats received massive news at the NBA Draft decision deadline as Otega Oweh announced he was coming back to Kentucky.
Kentucky hosted some different camps this weekend, and a video surfaced of Oweh asking Coach Mark Pope to reenact how he reacted when Oweh called him to say he was coming back to Kentucky.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about his reaction to Oweh returning to Lexington, "First off, I was on a plane, and I don't understand why or how, but the call actually came through. Otega called me and said coach let's do this I'm coming back. I was looking around and thinking the pilot was about to throw me out of the plane right now, so I was like, Otega, I got to call you back later but just hold that thought. Fifteen minutes later, I called him back. He said he was coming back, and tears went down my face."
While this is obviously a funny story from Coach Pope, at the same time, it shows just how much he loves his players and how excited he is to have Oweh back for another season.
This year, Oweh will be one of the best players in the nation, and he has a real shot at winning SEC Player of the Year to one-up his Second Team All-SEC performance from last season.
The Wildcats have an elite roster, and Oweh will be the leader of this team that has a real shot to bring Kentucky its ninth national title.