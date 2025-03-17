Mark Pope shared his thoughts on a potential John Calipari vs. Rick Pitino Round of 32 matchup
There are a lot of fun potential matchups in the NCAA Tournament, but one of the most intriguing matchups involves two former Kentucky coaches. If Arkansas takes down seven-seed Kansas in the first round and St. John's takes down Omaha, there will be a John Calipari vs. Rick Pitino matchup in the Round of 32.
After the selection show, Mark Pope went on ESPN Radio with Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf, where the two asked him about this potential Calipari vs. Pitino matchup. Here is what Coach Pope had to say, "This won’t be a popular opinion, but when I saw that bracket, I was so excited, I wanted to be a part of it." Coach Pope went on to talk about how both Coach Pitino and Calipari would want the smoke in this game.
Coach Pitino's St. John's team is one that is capable of making a run in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Calipari and the Razorbacks will be getting back Boogie Fland in the NCAA Tournament, so the Razorbacks have a shot to make a second weekend run, but it would be tough.
With Kentucky playing on Friday, Kentucky fans will be able to watch both of these teams' first-round matchups on Thursday and hope to see a Calipari vs. Pitino Round of 32 matchups.
Coach Pitino has a team that is more than capable of making a run all the way to the Final Four. The Hogs will be getting Fland back, so it will be interesting to see if Arkansas will be able to get out of the first game against Kansas.
The chance at a Calipari vs. Pitino Round of 32 game has the college basketball world fired up.