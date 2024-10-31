Mark Pope shares a positive Amari Williams injury update after further testing
The only negative that could have been taken away from Kentucky's win over Minnesota State was that starting center Amari Williams went down with an injury. After the game, Coach Mark Pope said initial tests looked good, but more testing would have to be done.
At his Thursday press conference after the follow-up testing, Coach Pope announced that Williams was doing good and that all of the tests looked fine. He only shot free throws in practice as a precaution, but Coach Pope hopes to have the seven-footer back soon.
After hearing this report from Coach Pope, it sounds like Williams isn't going to miss a lot of time with this injury, which is huge for this team.
Brandon Garrison got a lot of extra playing time in the Minnesota State game after Williams went down with the injury and shined. Garrison had 12 points on 6-9 shooting to go with four rebounds and an assist. The hope is that Williams isn't going to miss much if any, time with this injury, but the Wildcats have an elite backup five who will fill the role well.
The Wildcats need Williams back on the floor sooner than later, as he is a big part of the offensive system. Williams is an elite passer, and not having him in the rotation at five is a blow for the Wildcats. The seven-footer is going to have an excellent year for the Wildcats, where he will be one of the best passing and defensive bigs in college hoops.