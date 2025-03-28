Mark Pope shares his thoughts on BBN's reaction to the Weetabix story
Kentucky basketball actually had some extra help in their win over Illinios on Sunday, which has led them to a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday with rival 2-seed Tennessee, and that's Weetabix, which Amari Williams ate for breakfast before the Wildcats took on the Fighting Illini. Weetabix, a wheat cereal from the United Kingdom, is something that Williams says he grew up on, and that powered him to a Round of 32 win over Illinois.
Now, as they prepare for the Tennessee Volunteers, all week, Weetabix has become a thing among Big Blue Nation, where fans have scrambled in-store and online to buy a box and try for themselves, all because a Kentucky big-man ate it for breakfast before an NCAA Tournament game. It has become a phenomenon of this postseason run for Kentucky, and Mark Pope is loving every bit of it. Pope talked about it when speaking to media on Thursday in Indianapolis.
"This whole Weetabix thing has been super fun, man. The videos that we're getting sent to us (of fans trying it) are really, really special and sweet and delightful. Just BBN coming through in a major fashion."- Pope on Kentucky fans and Weetabix.
A childhood staple for breakfast for Amari Williams has BBN sold, especially if it results in an NCAA Tournament win, which it did on Sunday. Weetabix was even the top-selling cereal on Amazon earlier this week. Big Blue Nation has fully embraced Weetabix after it lead to a great performance for Williams and a win for Kentucky.
The Wildcats will look to carry over the power of Weetabix to their Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee on Friday night in Indianapolis.