Mark Pope shares thoughts on Jaxson Robinson
Kentucky fans were exhilarated to find out on Thursday that Jaxson Robinson had pulled his name out of the 2024 NBA Draft and committed to Kentucky.
He immediately comes in and has a chance to lead the Wildcats in scoring this season, thanks to his bucket-getting ability. Robinson played for Coach Pope last season at BYU and led the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game. He shot 42.6% from the field, 35.4% from three, and 90.8% from the free throw line, so he is reliable at the charity stripe.
Robinson will likely start for the Wildcats and will be the player who can get a bucket when the team desperately needs one. With the addition of the former Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, the Wildcats are now, without a doubt, a top-15 team in college hoops.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Robinson to the 2024-25 roster, “Jaxson Robinson has been one of the most improved players in the country for two straight years and is barely scratching the surface of his potential. His growth trajectory is incredible. He is an elite-level shooter, is increasingly dangerous off the bounce and at the rim, and has the potential to become a big-time playmaker. Jaxson guards with length and balance and understands how important it is to build strong relationships with his teammates. On a personal level, I’m so excited I get to finish his college journey with him in pursuit of Kentucky’s ninth national championship.”