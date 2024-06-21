Mark Pope shares what it's like to become Kentucky's coach after John Calipari
John Calipari is no longer the head coach of the Kentucky basketball program as Mark Pope has taken over.
While the Calipari era didn't end well for Kentucky, as not much postseason success was achieved after COVID, there are still some incredible memories. Coach Calipari felt it was time for the Kentucky basketball program to have a new voice, and Big Blue Nation seems to have found one with which they are very happy.
Coach Pope recently went on former Kentucky legend and number one pick in the NBA Draft John Wall's podcast, Point Game, to discuss what's going on in Lexington.
Coach Pope had this to say about taking over as Kentucky's head coach after John Calipari on the Point Game Podcast: "In college coaching, one of the oldest adages is that you never take the job after John Wooden. I'm just dumb enough to take the job after all-time, revolutionary, Hall of Famer, one of the greatest coaches to ever walk on the face of the planet, John Calipari. So, that part is super humbling, you know, but we understand the assignment. We understand the job, and we're going full speed ahead."
It's great to see Coach Pope show so much respect to Coach Calipari, just as Coach Calipari did when Mitch Barnhart hired Pope. While these two coaches are going to battle on the hardwood this season, they sure have a lot of respect for one another.
A lot of eyes will be on the television when Kentucky faces Arkansas this season.