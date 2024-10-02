Mark Pope shares who has been his most efficient player this offseason
CBS Sports College Basketball Analyst Jon Rothstein was in Lexington yesterday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats practice. Rothstein was able to have a conversation with Coach Mark Pope, and the Wildcat's new head coach told Rothstein that Andrew Carr has been Kentucky's most efficient player so far this offseason. This is what Coach Pope had to say to Rothstein.
"Mark Pope tells me that Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr has been Kentucky's most efficient player. Going to be a major focal point at PF. The Cats' staff feels he can have a similar impact to Grant Nelson last season at Alabama."- Jon Rothstein on Andrew Carr
Last season for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Carr averaged 13.5 points per game while also pulling down 6.8 rebounds per contest. The 6'11 power forward also shot 37.1% from three, which is why he is perfect for Coach Pope's system.
The comparison Rothstein gave Carr's role to Grant Nelson at Alabama is a solid one because, in Coach Pope's system, these two play similar basketball. Carr is going to be the most dependable player on this team, and when Kentucky needs a basket down low, he will be there.
Knowing Carr is also a player who will help protect the rim and pull-down rebounds, the power forward will have a role all over the floor. Carr is one of the most underrated players in the SEC, and he is going to have a really good season in Coach Pope's system, which fits perfectly with the way he plays the game.