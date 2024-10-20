Mark Pope shares who on his team has the green light to shoot the three ball
The Kentucky offense put on a show on Friday at the Blue-White game, and just about everyone on the floor was making it rain from three. After the scrimmage, Coach Mark Pope was asked about which players on the team have the green light to shoot, and he had this to say, “Everybody does. We’re a green-light team. We want to be really aggressive, and we trust each other.”
This is a great way to explain this team, knowing literally the only players who won't be shooting threes on this team are Amari Williams and Brandon Garrison. Kentucky wants to get a lot of shots up from deep, which means everyone needs to have a shoot-first mentality.
A good example of this is what happened with Koby Brea in the Blue-White Game. Brea was the best shooter in college basketball last season, but he went 2-10 from three on Friday. That is going to happen some, but Coach Pope instilling confidence in his shooters is what is going to help Brea go 7-10 the next time the Cats take the floor.
Kentucky is going to be a team that will shoot themselves in and out of games based on how many shots are going down. Coach Pope and the players have made it clear that the goal is to shoot 30 to 35 threes a game this season.
What makes that scary for this team is just about every player on the floor is capable of making them which makes this Kentucky team challenging to defend.