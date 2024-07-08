Mark Pope Travels to Turkey to watch Elite Recruits win a Gold Medal
Mark Pope, since his appointment as the head coach of the University of Kentucky, has been unwavering in his dedication. His latest commitment takes him to Istanbul, Turkey, where he will be scouting some of the top talents in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
Pope has told the Big Blue Nation that he knows the "Misson" and that his mission is to bring home number 9 and hang many Banners. Pope and BBN realize it takes talent to hang banners, so Pope traveled to Turkey to check out some of the best in the following two classes.
Some of the Players on the USA 17U roster are not unfamiliar to Wildcats fans. Players like Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Chris Cenac Jr., Aj Dybansta, Koa Peat, and Tyran Stokes, all of whom have been offered by Pope and the Wildcats, are already making a name for themselves.
Cameron Boozer was selected as the tournament MVP after averaging a near-double-double with 20.1 PPG and 9.9 REB. His brother and point guard Cayden averaged 4.9 PPG and 6.4 AST per game. Both are notably known for their high rank in the 2025 class and are sons of former NBA great Carlos Boozer.
Chris Cenac Jr. has exploded recently and is now a top-10 ranked player after winning MVP at the Top100 camp last month. While playing for Team USA, Chris averaged 8.9 PPG and 5.4 REB.
AJ Dybansta is widely regarded as the best player in the 2025 class and has posted some great stats as well, averaging 14.1 PPG, 3.9 REB, and 4.1 AST per game for Team USA; many think his relationship with former Kentucky Wildcat Terrance Clarke could serve as a positive for Pope and Kentucky.
Pope won't be slowing down anytime soon; his work ethic on the recruiting trail will translate to some exciting future Wildcats.