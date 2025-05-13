Mark Pope was 'devastated' when Travis Perry hit the transfer portal
On the last night of the transfer portal being open, Kentucky native Travis Perry decided to hit the portal, which came as a shock to Big Blue Nation. With multiple injuries last season, Perry played more minutes in his freshman season than many were anticipating.
Perry, after a few weeks in the portal, decided that he would be taking his talent to Oxford, Mississippi, to play for Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss was one of the top schools after Perry out of high school, and Oxford is the place Perry will call home for the next few years.
Mark Pope spoke to the media on Tuesday, and this was the first time he had spoken to the media since the NCAA Tournament, and he was asked about Perry hitting the portal.
Coach Pope went on to say that he was devastated that Perry decided to hit the portal and that he was on his way to becoming a Kentucky legend.
It would have been hard for Perry to carve out a role on this Kentucky team knowing how much talent Coach Pope brought in, so it is clear that his decision had to do with finding somewhere he could find some more playing time.
Perry will fit in well with what Beard likes to do at Ole Miss, so it will be interesting to see what kind of season the Kentucky native has in Oxford. It is going to be quite weird for Kentucky fans to see Perry in an Ole Miss uniform this season when the Wildcats face the Rebels.