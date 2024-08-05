Mark Pope will have a ton of lineup flexibility at Kentucky this season
Mark Pope has put together a very interesting roster that is going to be built on every player on the floor being able to pass and shoot. The only two players who won't be shooting the three-ball this season are Amari Williams and Brandon Garrison. But both of these centers are excellent passers who will be able to pass the ball to open shooters.
The two players who give Kentucky the most flexibility are Andrew Carr and Ansley Almonor. Carr is 6'10 but can shoot the ball well from deep. Almonor is a shorter stretch four/five, standing 6'7, but he, like Carr, is a great shooter. Coach Pope could have a lineup where Carr plays the five, and Almonor plays the four if he needs the scoring.
Then, he could even go with both Williams and Garrison in the game if push came to shove, but more than likely, this is a lineup we won't see. Flexibility is key with a roster, and Coach Pope has that thanks to the way he recruited in the transfer portal.
Having a bunch of players who can shoot, and pass is critical to this system working, and guys like Carr, Almonor, Garrison, and Williams will make that possible. Down low, the Kentucky Wildcats are going to be excellent, and there is no question the guard play will be solid.
Coach Pope has a ton of different lineups that he can play in different situations, which is what makes the Wildcats so dangerous this season.