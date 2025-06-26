Mo Dioubate is constantly working on improving his shooting
In Mark Pope's offense, shooting is a major emphasis. Mo Dioubate is no stranger to that, coming from a Nate Oats offense and Alabama that essentially lives and dies with either threes or getting to the rim. Both offenses have similarities, and Dioubate wants to contribute in that category for the Wildcats next season.
Shooting is a work in progress for Dioubate, who didn't take many in his time with the Crimson Tide. But, he knows he is a capable shooter, and if he keeps working at it, that will help get him to where he wants to be as a player at the professional level. The 6-7 forward talked about his progress as it pertains to shooting with media on Monday, and he is 'constantly' working at it.
"That's something I work on every day, my shooting. That's something I know that I'm gonna need for the next level, so I work on it constant hours every day to try and get better. I feel like once I get that to a good percentage, it's gonna be real."- Dioubate on improving his shooting.
Dioubate knows that is the one area of his game he needs to work on the most, and that's exactly what he's doing. Last season at Alabama, the 6-7 forward averaged only 0.7 three-point attempts per game, with his best being 3-3 from deep against Texas. The potential is there for Dioubate to grow as a shooter. In Mark Pope's system, it's very valuable to have a forward that can help stretch the floor.
With his defense being elite, if Dioubate can grow his shooting game, that would make a very dangerous player that Pope has on his squad.