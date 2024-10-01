NBA bold predictions article believes a former Kentucky star will lead his team to the Championship
Former Kentucky star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to have a massive 2024-25 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Many believe he has a real chance to win MVP this season if he is able to take down Nikola Jokic.
The Thunder have one of the best young cores in the NBA, so with players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, alongside SGA, this team should stay healthy during the 2024-25 season.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World wrote an article that had ten bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season, and one of those predictions was the Oklahoma City Thunder to reach the NBA Championship. Here is what Bitar had to say about SGA leading the Thunder to glory.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder have quietly built one of the most promising young cores in the NBA, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. After years of accumulating draft picks and developing talent, the Thunder’s time to contend may come sooner than expected. A trip to the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season would not only be a testament to their rapid rise but also signal a shift in the Western Conference's power structure. This Thunder team combines youth, versatility, and depth, with plenty of role players including newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already emerged as one of the league’s top guards, and with Holmgren finally healthy and patrolling the paint, OKC has the defensive anchor it has been missing. Reaching the Finals would mark a monumental achievement for the franchise and solidify them as a legitimate contender for years to come."- Eddie Bitar on the OKC Thunder
Last season, SGA averaged 30.2 points per game, which was good for fourth best in the league, and 6.4 assists per game, which was good for ninth in the NBA. If the former Wildcat is able to improve on these numbers during the 2024-25 season and the Thunder have a good year, he has a real shot at winning MVP. It wouldn't come as any kind of surprise if Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder won it all this season.