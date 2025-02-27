NBA legend Charles Barkley on Kentucky and Mark Pope 'We need Kentucky to be relevant'
Mark Pope has the college basketball world bought back into the Kentucky basketball program thanks to what he has done in year one.
NBA legend Charles Barkley was at his alma mater, Auburn, on Wednesday to watch the Tigers take on Ole Miss, and he joined the broadcast for a few minutes. The commentators asked Barkley a few questions about college basketball, and he was asked about Pope.
Here is what Barkley had to say about Pope and the Kentucky basketball program, "Well, you know what? He's going to do a hell of a job. I got the chance to speak to that team earlier in the season. One of his assistants, Coach Fox, is a great friend of mine. When they were playing in Atlanta, I got a chance to speak to that team. Aye, Coach Pope is going to do a fabulous job. You know what? We need Kentucky to be relevant. Kentucky is one of the top five programs in college basketball history; we need them to be relevant."
Barkley is correct when saying college basketball needs Kentucky to be relevant. Things have not gone well in March for the Wildcats since COVID-19, and Coach Pope is trying to turn this around.
The Wildcats have a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament if they can get healthy before the Big Dance rolls around.
Kentucky basketball is back, and Coach Pope will prove why here in under a month. The Wildcats will take on Barkley's alma mater, the #1 Auburn Tigers, on Saturday in Rupp Arena.