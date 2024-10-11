NBA star says Rob Dillingham is like a brother to him
The NBA preseason is underway, and now we get the chance to see former Wildcats Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham in their new homes as they get adjusted to the league. Both have seemed to do realy well so far. Sheppard has been showing flashes on the court, and Dillingham has been showing his playmaking ability.
In a postgame interview for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dillingham received some praise for one of his teammates, Anthony Edwards, who is an NBA All-Star. The 6-foot-1 guard is already making some good impressions before the season even starts.
"I love Rob. He reminds me of myself a little bit when I was a rookie, just happy. Yeah, I love Rob. He's like a little brother to me. ...He's super fun to be around."- Edwards on his relationship with Rob.
Edwards also knows Dillingham has a knack for creating his shots, and he says the former Wildcat would have been a huge help for the Timberwolves, a team that fell just short of making the NBA Finals after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the series before.
"We could've used him last year for sure. He comes off, he only knows one thing: Shoot the ball, put it in the rim. He's efficient, so we can't say much to him. He's got confidence, and that's what I love about him."- Edwards on what Dillingham brings.
With Dillingham already making waves with the Timberwolves, it will be interesting to see just how much he impacts them during the season, especially as a team that nearly made the NBA Finals the season before.