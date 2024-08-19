NBA superstar has a bold prediction about Reed Sheppard's career
It's almost time for former Kentucky Wildcat star Reed Sheppard to make his NBA Debut. Sheppard was taken third overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he is set to play a massive role for the team this season.
The Rockets have a veteran in Fred VanVleet at point guard, so as a rookie, Sheppard will come off the bench, but he is still going to see a ton of minutes on a game-to-game basis. Many believe Sheppard is the front-runner to win Rookie of the Year, especially after the showing he had in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 20 points per game.
NBA fans didn't seem to be fully bought into Sheppard as an NBA player, but after what he did in the Summer League, basketball fans believe Sheppard is going to be a star.
Recently, Sheppard was working out with NBA superstar Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks as the two are getting ready for the 2024-25 season. Young had this to say about Sheppard, "Reed is gonna be a hell of an NBA player."
This is high praise from one of the best players in the NBA, a player who has a similar play style to Sheppard, as Young likes to shoot threes and is a solid facilitator. Young is also similar to Sheppard in the fact that they are both smaller guards.
Sheppard and the Houston Rockets will get their season started on October 23rd at home against the Charlotte Hornets.