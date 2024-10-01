NBA teammate of Reed Sheppard says he will contribute right away
Reed Sheppard was an absolute star at Kentucky and one of the best players in all of college basketball last season. He even received a number of National Freshman of the Year honors from USBWA, NABC, and a number of others. The 6-foot-3 guard was also honored by being named SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC Second Team, and All-SEC Freshman Team.
Last season with the Wildcats, he earned those accolades by having an outstanding year. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, shooting an unbelievably efficient 53.6% overall and 52.1% from three-point range, which led the nation. Now, he's taking his talents to the NBA after being selected 3rd overall by the Houston Rockets.
His new teammate in Houston, Jalen Green, knows Sheppard will be a contributor right away in his rookie season.
"For sure. With his shooting, I think he'll space the floor a lot. He has a high IQ. He knows how to make that corner pass when he gets in the pocket. He's got a nice float, which opens the game for us if he hits his shots."- Jalen Green on Reed Sheppard
With Green's comments, there's no question that Sheppard will let it fly this season. As one of the most efficient shooters in the country in college basketball last season, he will be looking to bring those skills to the league. Not only is his offense intriguing, as Green pointed out, but scouts really loved his defense last season. Sheppard's instincts were very impressive, something that led to all of the turnovers he forced.
The future in the league looks bright for the former Wildcat.