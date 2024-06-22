New coaches will have the Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry back to being competitive
One of the best rivalries in all of college hoops, Kentucky vs. Louisville, hasn't been all that competitive in recent memory. The Kenny Payne era at Louisville was a failure, so the Cardinals hired Pat Kelsey, and it seems to be paying off early. As hard as it will be for Big Blue Nation to admit Kelsey has done an excellent job and his 2024-25 team is going to be good.
Kentucky made an offseason change of its own after John Calipari left for Arkansas. AD Mitch Barnhart hired former Kentucky player Mark Pope to be the Wildcat's new head coach. Hopefully, two new younger coaches at Louisville and Kentucky will have this rivalry between the Wildcats and the Cardinals back as one of the best in college hoops.
Both Coach Pope and Coach Kelsey brought in elite transfer portal classes that should have both of these teams in a really good spot for the upcoming season. Both coaches have veteran rosters that will give both Kentucky and Louisville a chance at making a run in the NCAA Tournament.
While both Kentucky and Louisville fans don't want to admit it, the basketball season is more enjoyable when this game is competitive, and that should be the case this season in Rupp Arena. Louisville will make the trip into Lexington this season to take on the Wildcats on December 14th. The entire state of Kentucky will drop everything for this basketball as the Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry is officially back, which is great for college basketball.