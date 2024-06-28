New Orleans Pelicans receive grade for taking Antonio Reeves in the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft came to an end last night, and the final Kentucky Wildcat to come off the board was the team's leading scorer, Antonio Reeves. He went with the 47th overall pick to the Orlando Magic, which was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The only real knock on Reeves when it comes to his ability at the next level is his age. He is 24 years old, which is why he went in the late second round. If Reeves was 20/21 years old, he would have been a lottery pick. After averaging 20.2 points per game for the Wildcats last season, Reeves earned All-American honors.
Kyle Boone and Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports gave the Pelicans pick a B+, which seems fair, knowing Reeves is an older player. The Pelicans are still getting a steal, as Reeves has a lot of good basketball ahead of him and could be a solid role player for the team.
His ability to shoot the ball and score at all three levels while also being a 6'6 guard is why Reeves can have a role for the Pelicans this season.
Here is Boone and Finkelstein's reasoning for giving the Pelicans a B+ grade, "Orlando traded this pick to New Orleans to select Reeves, who at Kentucky grew into the team's leading scorer and a reliable flamethrower from 3-point range. Reeves will turn 24 as a rookie and is mostly a shooting specialist who doesn't add much in the way of playmaking, but if he can continue his sharpshooting in the NBA like he did in college, the Pels might have something."