No. 1 Recruit Talks Kentucky and Decision timeline
One of the main questions the Big Blue Nation had when Kentucky hired Former National Champion Mark Pope was whether he could recruit at a high level like Kentucky has seen in the past under now Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari.
We have yet to see enough sample size to make many judgments about Coach Pope's recruiting; one thing is for sure: if he doesn't succeed, it won't be because he didn't try.
Pope could make a monumental splash if he could land the best player in the 2025 class, AJ Dybansta. AJ is a 6'9 wing who can score at all three levels, has an excellent basketball IQ, and can defend with the best of them. AJ has had interest from Kentucky dating back to the Calipari days; since then, Pope has re-offered the phenom and has started building a relationship.
AJ recently talked about his final schools with On3's Joe Tipton; AJ has this to say about coach Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats: "I talked to Mark (Pope)," Dybantsa told On3. "I went on a Zoom with him, but I got the offer on a call. Went on a Zoom with him, Jason Hart, and they were just talking about what they have in store and hopefully get me on a visit. He was in Istanbul, Turkey (to see me with USA Basketball)."
Kentucky has many competitors to land the 5-star talent, including Auburn, Arkansas, BYU, Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Uconn, Georiga Tech, and USC. This would be a massive win in Coach Pope's first recruiting class.
AJ said he plans to use the fall to take his visits, then make a decision. This bolds well for Coach Pope considering he got a late jump on recruiting the 2025 class.