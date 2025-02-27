Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser's comments on Kentucky show why the Wildcats must get healthy
Kentucky's win over Oklahoma was a big one, as it was a must-win game for seeding purposes in both the NCAA and SEC Tournaments. It was a game where both teams threw haymakers, but the Wildcats threw the last punch via a buzzer-beating basket from former Sooner Otega Oweh.
After the game, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser was asked about Kentucky and proceeded to say that the Wildcats have a Final Four team when they are healthy.
This quote from Oklahoma's coach is another excellent example of why the Wildcats have to get healthy before the postseason rolls around, but time is running out.
It doesn't seem like Kerr Kriisa will be making it back to the floor anytime soon, so healthy for this Kentucky team is really talking about Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler, and Andrew Carr.
Robinson made his return in this game against Oklahoma, and after seven points in 12 minutes of the first half, he didn't return to play in the second half.
Butler also made his return and looked healthy in this game, so he should be fine for the future, but it would be great if he got to 100% before the big dance.
Carr has been playing closer to 100% of late, but against Oklahoma, he seemed to not feel great as he spent a lot of time trying to stay loose on the bike.
Like Coach Moser said, this Kentucky team is capable of making a deep run in March, but they have to get healthy in order for this to happen.