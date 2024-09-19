One Kentucky player made Andy Katz's 16 best defenders list but another Wildcat was a snub
When Coach Pope was recruiting, the transfer portal for the 2024-25 season, he wanted to make sure his team was balanced on both sides of the floor. This meant he recruited players who can score and players who are lockdown defenders.
The two players Coach Pope recruited to come play lockdown defense were Lamont Butler and Amari Williams.
Andy Katz listed the 16 best defenders in college basketball, and Butler was ranked sixth on the list and Williams did not make the cut. Here is Katz's reasoning for having Butler ranked sixth on this list.
"Butler, the two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, transferred to Kentucky after a standout career at San Diego State. Known for his game-winning buzzer-beater in the 2023 Final Four, Butler is widely regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball. He averaged 1.5 steals per game last season and has consistently been a defensive leader on championship-contending teams. Butler’s experience and elite defensive skills will make him a key asset for Kentucky in the upcoming season."- Andy Katz on Lamont Butler
Butler is one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball, so he is more than deserving of being on this list. Williams should have also been on this list as he was an elite rim protector at Drexel, and that will translate to the SEC thanks to his massive wingspan.
At the end of the season, Williams will be considered one of the best defensive bigs in the SEC, right up there with Cliff Omoruyi and Johni Broome.