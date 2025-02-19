One of Kentucky's 2025 basketball signees is being criminally underrated
The Kentucky Wildcats have some elite players coming in via the 2025 class, but the player that has likely the most one-and-done upside is shooting guard Jasper Johnson. The Kentucky native was heavily recruited by Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide but ultimately picked to stay home and play for Mark Pope.
Many Kentucky fans are frustrated that Johnson was left off of the list to be a McDonald's All-American as he was without question deserving.
Johnson is now playing with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, and he has had a massive season for his team, RWE. Johnson is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.3% from deep. Johnson is shooting that percentage from three on over six attempts per game, so he is going to let it fly a ton in Rupp Arena.
In the composite rankings, Johnson is ranked as the 18th-best player in the class, but this still feels too low. The 6'4 guard is a tough shot taker and a tough shot maker, which is going to make him successful in Lexington.
Johnson is also great at creating his own shot, which is going to help him at the college level as he is a three-level scorer.
The Kentucky native is going to be one of the best freshmen in college basketball and will more than likely be Pope's first one-and-done player. Johnson is going to make the McDonald's All-American Game committee regret leaving him off the list.