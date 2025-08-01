One of Kentucky's newest offers in the 2026 class has scheduled a visit to Kentucky
One of Kentucky's newest targets has already scheduled an official visit to Lexington. After receiving an offer from Mark Pope and the staff on Tuesday, top 75 big man Josh Irving will take a visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness from October 10-12, according to 247 Sports' Brandon Jenkins.
Irving has really been impressive as of late and is continuing to climb the ranks after an impressive season on the Puma Pro 16 circuit over the summer. His recruitment thi summer has seen a huge boom. After receiving an offer from Kansas, Washington, TCU and SMU in late June, he has received offers from Louisville, Texas A&M and San Diego State in the month of July. The four-star big man also has plenty of visits on the docket along with Kentucky, including San Diego State (Aug. 21-23), SMU (Aug. 29-31), Kansas (Sept. 12-14), Louisville (Sept. 19-21), Texas A&M (Sept. 27-29) and USC (Oct. 17-19).
The 6-11 big man has seen his recruitment boom recently, with a handful of top programs getting involved. USC has been the school standing out so far in Irving's recruitment, but with how many high-profile schools that have entered his recruitment recently, that surely will spice things up. Kentucky has had their eyes on Irving before, and now are beginning to turn things up in his recruitment after checking him out again recently.
It certainly will be interesting how his recruitment shapes up as he begins to take his visits later in August.