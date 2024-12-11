Opposing teams should stay out of the paint vs. Kentucky and this stat shows why
When Mark Pope put the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team together, there were a lot of different skill sets he was looking for, but the Wildcat's new coach wanted a roster that defended at a high level. Early into the season, this is paying off as the Wildcats have the 24th-best defense in college hoops, according to KenPom.
Coach Pope early into his time at Kentucky went after Amari Williams as he was a highly regarded rim protector in the portal. That clearly paid off, as the Wildcats are ninth in college basketball and second in the SEC in blocks per game at 5.8.
All season long, the Wildcats have done an incredible job sending shots back where they came from, and Williams has played a big role in this early-season success. Williams is blocking 1.9 shots per game. Brandon Garrison averages a block per game early into the 2024-25 campaign. Andrew Carr and Jaxson Robinson are both also helping block shots, as Carr averages 0.8 a game with Robinson right on his tail at 0.7.
It is great to see many different players helping block shots as this shows the Wildcats are defending at a high level all over the floor. Kentucky does not give up on any plays on defense, and this leads to a lot of chase-down blocks.
Coach Pope has made sure that his team takes a lot of pride in the defense they play, and early into the season, it is paying off. When the threes start falling, with how good this team has been, defensibly, college basketball needs to watch out.