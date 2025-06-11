Otega Oweh explains his reason for returning to Kentucky
It didn't take Otega Oweh until the last day to decide whether to come back to Kentucky or not. In fact, Oweh told media on Tuesday that he actually knew his decision a few days before the announcement, which is when he released a pre-recorded video announcing his return, made just in case he decided to come back.
"I wanna say three days before, maybe two, already knew what it was. So, I was just waiting until the last workout." What about when he realized he wanted to come back? Oweh explained his reasons for returning to Lexington, a season that is full of excitement regarding not only the entire team, but hopes that an impressive season is in store for the 6-4 guard.
"It was just going through the process and seeing and hearing where teams will take you. It's like, If I have one more year, then I can just go back and improve that stock. And on top of that, if I go back and we win whole thing, everyone wins. That was the biggest thing for me and it just really felt that we had unfinished business."- When Oweh realized he would return.
Plenty of things can go through a player's head when they're working out for NBA teams, but Oweh's decision to come back shows the loyalty and appreciation he grew for Kentucky last season. Oweh knows just how Kentucky can continue to shape him into a really special player.
Another season in Lexington to build off of a special year one under Mark Pope should have Big Blue Nation excited for the improvements Oweh could make next season.