Otega Oweh explains what Kentucky needs to improve on after beating Kentucky Wesleyan
The Kentucky Wildcats made a statement in their first exhibition game of the 2024-25 season as they beat Kentucky Wesleyan 123-52. Everything that could have gone well in this game did as the Wildcats blew the doors of a solid D2 program.
One of the stars of the game for the Wildcats was Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh, who scored 18 points while going 7-9 from the field and 2-2 from three. He also added five rebounds, three assists, and a steal to the stat sheet in the blowout win.
After the win Oweh was asked about how the team could improve on this game and what they need to clean up. Oweh had this to say about what the team needs to fix, “I would say we need to just continue to sharpen ourselves on defense. We had a couple plays where we gave them some back doors, so we need to be active throughout the game.”
Even in a 71-point victory, there are always things that can be improved, and it is great to hear Oweh and this team know what needs to be cleared up. Teams that are content with a performance, even a blowout win, don't always succeed, so it's great to hear this basketball team knows there is always something to improve.
This basketball has a winning mentality, and that will help when they are playing some of the really good teams on the 2024-25 schedule. Coach Mark Pope is building a winning mentality that will make this team very successful this season and make this program successful for years to come.