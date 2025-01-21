Otega Oweh has improved a very important part of his game which will be crucial in March
When Otega Oweh decided to transfer away from Oklahoma and play for the Kentucky Wildcats, it was clear that his slashing ability was going to be a crucial part of this team. Players who like to slash have to be good free-throw shooters, and Oweh struggled at the charity stripe during his time at Oklahoma.
In his first season at Oklahoma, Oweh shot 65% at the free throw line. Last season for the Sooners, Oweh shot 64.3% from the stripe. Now in his first season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats, Oweh is shooting 76.8% on 5.3 attempts per game.
Oweh has also made some timely free throws this season, as he did late in the game against the Duke Blue Devils. This season, Oweh has been one of the players to close games out for the Wildcats, so knowing this, there will be a lot of games in SEC play and the postseason where he has clutch free throws.
Knowing this is the case, it is great to see that he has improved his career-best free throw percentage by 11.8%. Big kudos are deserved for Coach Pope and the staff who likely helped Oweh improve from the line during the offseason.
If Oweh hits some big free throws as the Wildcats are making a deep run in March, it needs to be remembered how much he has improved in this aspect of basketball this season. Coach Pope making sure his players succeed at the little things will lead to success in his tenure.