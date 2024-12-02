Otega Oweh says being a two-way player is key for him being consistent
Kentucky basketball is heading into their two-game road stretch this week ranked No. 4 in the nation, jumping up four spots to become a top-5 team in the nation. Fresh off a win over Georgia State on Friday, up next is on the road at Clemson on Tuesday. The Wildcats have been playing really well, and Big Blue Nation is excited to watch this team keep growing.
A big part of Kentucky's 8-0 start and the signature win over then-No. 8 Duke has been the hot start to the season for Otega Oweh. His consistently is what pops out on the stat sheet, and Oweh says the way he can make a significant impact on both ends of the floor helps him stay consistent.
"Just having high energy, and I feel like I bring that game-to-game. I feel like that's just what I bring to the team, so I'm just trying to be consistent in that. Having high energy all the time. ...Just trying to be impactful in multiple ways I feel like that will kind of shake away the inconsistency part. Just being a two-way player, I feel like you get your energy from both sides of the ball, which is big for me."- Oweh on being a two-way player.
Oweh's last game out was impressive once again and speaks to the consistency he talked about. He had 12 points on 5-8 shooting, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal. He didn't get off to the fast start he usually does, but he still ended with a really nice impact in the stat sheet and overall. Oweh is a massive piece for this Kentucky team, and will be in handling the hostile road environment at Clemson on Tuesday.