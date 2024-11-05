Otega Oweh shared how Kentucky celebrated Mark Pope's first win
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats took on Wright State on Monday to start the Poper era, and the Wildcats won this game in blowout fashion 103-62. College basketball fans weren't bought into the Wildcats after the great showings in the exhibition games, but after doing it against a Division 1 team, people need to start buying into this team.
Coach Pope has proven that he loves being the head coach at the University of Kentucky, so his team was very excited to celebrate him after his first win.
After the game, Otega Oweh had this to say about how the team celebrated Coach Pope, “It was huge. I know you saw his suit might be a little damp. It was big time. We enjoyed it.”
It's really cool to hear how excited the players were for Coach Pope, and it shows just how close he is to his team. This will help the Wildcats be victorious this season.
Oweh had a big game for the Wildcats, where he went 8-9 from the field to score 21 points. Oweh went 3-3 from deep, pulled down three boards, dished an assist, blocked a shot, and had three steals.
The Oklahoma transfer is going to be a big part of this 2024-25 season for the Wildcats. He is an elite defender, so if he can score around 12-plus points per game this season, it will just make a great team even better. This Kentucky basketball team is going to have a very special season in year one under Mark Pope.