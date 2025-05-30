Otega Oweh to ESPN on Kentucky's roster: 'We have the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country'
After the announcement that Otega Oweh is pulling out of the NBA Draft, the Kentucky Wildcats look like they could be one of the best teams in college basketball.
Coach Mark Pope did an excellent job in the transfer portal and retaining players so his team looks like the best in the SEC. Oweh seems to believe the Wildcats have a special season ahead based on what he told ESPN.
Oweh had this to say to ESPN about Kentucky's roster after pulling out of the NBA Draft, "We have the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country. A lot of guys who are hungry to make that jump, and that intensity to go get national championship No. 9 for Kentucky. I'm excited to play with everyone. It will be a fun year."
Last season, Pope's team found a way to overachieve going to the Sweet 16 with a team full of veteran transfers. This season, the roster is full of elite-level talent that will soon fill the NBA.
Kentucky is a consensus top ten team in college basketball, but without question, there is a debate to be had about why this team is the best in the sport.
Oweh returning to school was huge for the Wildcats and will help this team go on a deep run in the tournament thanks to the clutch scorer he is late in games.
Coach Pope has the roster to hang the program's ninth national title this season with all of the talent on the 2025-26 roster.