Otega Oweh will have a monstrous season for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats
One player for the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team that is going to have a massive impact off the bench is Otega Oweh. Last season for the Oklahoma Sooners, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game.
Oweh also shot 37.7% from three, which was a massive improvement from his freshman season, when he shot 25% from three.
Oweh will likely come off the bench for the Wildcats at the two for either Koby Brea or Jaxson Robinson. Oweh will be the best player off the bench for the Wildcats as he is an elite defender, but he can also slash and shoot the basketball. Kentucky's two best defenders will be Lamont Butler and Amari Williams, but Oweh will be the best defender off the bench.
Oweh's season-long average will likely be about ten points per game, but he will shoot the ball well and help lock down opposing guards while Butler gets a breather. After a season in Coach Pope's system, Oweh could be the Wildcat's best player during the 2025-26 season.
Kentucky Athletics sent out this quote on Oweh from Coach Pope, “Otega shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last year. He’s elite at earning trips to the free-throw line, and he brings a special physicality and intensity to the game. Otega spent his entire season last year picking up the point guard full court in the Big 12. His tenacity on the court is contagious, and his humility off the court is going to endear himself to Big Blue Nation.”