Paul Finebaum calls Kentucky football one of the two worst programs in the SEC
It is almost time for college football to get started, and things aren't looking great for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. The win total for the Wildcats is listed at 4.5, and many believe taking the under is the way to go.
There are questions at quarterback for the Wildcats in Zach Calzada, and the schedule is an absolute gauntlet.
While talking about the upcoming schedule for the Tennessee Volunteers, Paul Finebaum proceeded to talk about how the two worst programs in the SEC are the Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
This is a bold statement from a college football legend, but looking at the upcoming season for Stoop's team, it is hard to argue with Finebaum.
Kentucky fans are starting to grow frustrated with Coach Stoops, so he needs to find a way to put together a good season for the Wildcats, but it won't be easy. Coach Stoops has talked for months now about how motivated he is for this season, but it is going to be hard for him to succeed with this schedule.
If Kentucky is going to have a good season, Calzada needs to find a way to exceed expectations for the Wildcats, and he is very excited for another opportunity in the SEC.
Kentucky football has seen a lot of success over the last handful of seasons, but this season could make or break the future for this coaching staff in Lexington. The 2025 season will be crucial for the Kentucky football program.