Predicting what each Kentucky players overall rating would be in EA Sports College Basketball
The NIL era of college sports has changed a lot of things, some of which are positive, and others are more negative. One of the positive changes that has come with the NIL era has been the return of the EA Sports video games, as the college football game made its return last year.
Now, it was announced that the college basketball video game is set to make its return. One report makes it sound like it could be a few years before this game is back on the shelves, but EA Sports announced that it is coming.
After the announcement that this game was coming back, it felt like a good time to predict what each Kentucky player's overall rating would be if this game was making its return this season.
Kentucky Basketball Hypothetical EA Sports Overall Ratings
Otega Oweh: 94 Overall
Jayden Quaintance: 90 Overall
Jaland Lowe: 85 Overall
Brandon Garrison: 84 Overall
Mo Dioubate: 84 Overall
Dnezel Aberdeen 83 Overall
Jasper Johnson: 82 Overall
Kam Williams: 82 Overall
Collin Chandler: 80 Overall
Malachi Moreno: 80 Overall
Andrija Jelavic: 79 Overall
Trent Noah: 79 Overall
Braydon Hawthorne: 77 Overall
Reece Pooter: 73 Overall