Predicting what Kentucky basketball's offensive and defensive KenPom ranking will be
One of the most important stats in college basketball is the KenPom rankings. Last season, Kentucky's offensive ranking in KenPom was elite, but the defense was putrid. This, of course, showed in the NCAA Tournament when the Wildcats lost to Oakland in the first round after the Wildcats couldn't guard the three-point line.
Mark Pope's KenPom rankings at BYU were much more balanced than Kentucky's. His offense was ranked 14th, and the defense was ranked 60th. This is compared to Kentucky, whose offense was ranked seventh, with the defense ranked 109th. The key is balance, and Coach Pope will try to achieve that this season in Lexington.
When predicting what Kentucky's KenPom ranking will look like this season, the early indicator will be looking at the roster Coach Pope recruited. Well, the first thing that many will notice is that this roster is full of both elite offensive and defensive players. This stays with the trend of balance, which is why many believe the Wildcats will have a solid KenPom ranking.
Kentucky's offensive KenPom ranking will likely be outside of the top five but inside of the top ten, especially if players like Andrew Carr, Jaxson Robinson, and Koby Brea score like many believe they can. The defensive ranking will likely be in the 15-30 range. If Amari Williams and Lamont Butler are as good as advertised, this will be closer to 15. If these guys struggle, it will be closer to 30 or a tad bit lower.
Kentucky can be a top ten overall KenPom team if the Wildcats hit their upside this season, and with this coaching staff, that feels like it will happen.