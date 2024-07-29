Predicting what Kentucky basketball's record will be in non-conference play
Kentucky basketball has 13 non-conference games scheduled in a slate that should really challenge Mark Pope's team before SEC play begins.
The Wildcats will face Wright State, Bucknell, Duke, Lipscomb, Jackson State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Clemson, Gonzaga, Colgate, Louisville, Ohio State, and Brown outside of conference play.
While the games against Duke, Clemson, Gonzaga, Ohio State, and Louisville will clearly be the most challenging, some of these mid-major teams will challenge the Wildcats.
Those five games against some of these Power-Five schools and the Bulldogs of Gonzaga will be the most exciting of the offseason. The matchups against Duke and Gonzaga will be the marquee games of Kentucky's offseason, but don't forget about the Louisville Cardinals. The Cards have a new head coach like the Wildcats and there is a solid rebuild going on about an hour and a half down the road from Lexington.
When looking at this non-conference slate, if the Wildcats were able to go 11-2, it would be considered a great slate. This would mean Coach Pope's team goes undefeated against the mid-majors (not including Gonzaga) and 3-2 in the games against solid opponents (including Gonzaga).
This is how I would predict the non-conference slate to go, with Kentucky beating Gonzaga, Ohio State, and Louisville but losing on the road at Clemson and in Atlanta to the Duke Blue Devils.
If this is how it went for the Wildcats and they play close in the two losses, this team would feel excellent heading into SEC play and likely a top 25 team. If Kentucky's record is better than 11-2 in non-conference play, the rest of college basketball needs to watch out.