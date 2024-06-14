Publication believes the Golden State Warriors should draft Kentucky's leading scorer
The NBA Draft is coming up on the 26th and 27th of June, and one former Wildcat may or may not hear his name called. That would be the Wildcats leading scorer from the 2023-24 season Antonio Reeves.
While he was one of the best players in the SEC this season, Reeves is a player who very well could go undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. An NBA team would be crazy not to take a shot on Reeves as he was an efficient scorer at the college level and could be a knockdown shooter off the bench in the NBA.
Dieter Kurtenbach of Bay Area News Group believes the Golden State Warriors should take Reeves with the 52nd pick of the draft. Kurtenbach makes a great point by saying that NBA teams aren't interested in Reeves because of his age (24), and he isn't the best defender. He believes this is good news for the Warriors as it will make Reeves available with their pick in the second round.
It would be very beneficial for Reeves to be drafted and would greatly increase his chances of actually making the team and not being in the G-League.
Reeves was an All-American this season, so despite his age, he is a good enough player to help an NBA team right now and could be a role player in the league for a long time.
The Warriors would be a solid fit for Reeves, and he would have a chance to win a ring alongside Steph Curry in year one.