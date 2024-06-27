Reed Sheppard discussed what the Houston Rockets are getting in him
Last evening, in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets. During the pre-draft process, Houston felt like the best landing spot for Sheppard unless they made a trade to acquire a veteran and sent the pick away.
The Rockets ended up holing onto the pick and taking the former Wildcat, and he will add the shooting and passing this young team needs to make a push for the playoffs during the 2024-25 season.
More than likely, Sheppard will come off the bench early in the season, but he is going to play a lot of minutes and be a big part of the scoring and passing on the Rockets second team.
Sheppard had this to say about what he will bring to Houston right after being drafted on the broadcast, "Just a guy going in, he's looking to learn. You know he's going to do whatever it takes to win. If it's not making threes right away thats getting teammates involved. Whatever it takes to win and be on the court, I'm going to do. Whatever makes the team better."
This response at the draft from Sheppard doesn't come as much of a surprise as he is all about being a good teammate and winning. There were times when he was at Kentucky where he passed up on some good looks to give his teammates better looks. Sheppard is a selfless player who wants to win, and this type of player succeeds in the NBA.