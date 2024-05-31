Reed Sheppard drops in recent CBS Sports Mock Draft
Reed Sheppard is getting ready to hear his name called in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and the question is where will he be selected. He is 100% going to be a lottery pick, but could he be taken in the top five?
Most mock drafts I have seen over the last few weeks have Sheppard going either to the Houston Rockets with the third pick or the San Antonio Spurs with the fourth pick. A recent mock draft just came out from CBS Sports that has Sheppard slipping all the way down to the ninth pick, where they believe he will be picked by the Grizzlies.
It is hard to believe, with the shooting and facilitating Sheppard brings to the table, that he will drop all the way down past six or seven, but David Cobb of CBS Sports believes this will be a reality.
With what the Houston Rockets are looking for in this draft, it would just make too much sense not to take the former Wildcat.
This is why Cobb believes Sheppard would be a good selection for the Grizzlies with the ninth pick, "With Ja Morant on the floor for just nine games, it was a lost season in Memphis. Now, the urgency to win mounts as Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. navigate their primes with big contracts. In this scenario, the Grizzlies might consider trading up to land a multi-year college player such as Knecht, Clingan, or Carter. But if not, Sheppard makes sense as a two-way combo guard with a sweet 3-point shot."