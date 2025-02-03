Reed Sheppard explains his decision to wear an Arkansas shirt ahead of John Calipari's return
Saturday evening was the homecoming for John Calipari to Rupp Arena, and his Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Wildcats 89-79.
Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard pulled off a move that had Big Blue Nation upset on Saturday as he wore an Arkansas shirt and Kentucky shorts as he arrived for his NBA game. Kentucky fans were upset about this knowing Sheppard is a Kentucky native and grew up around the program long before Calipari was the coach.
Sheppard was asked why he wore this get-up ahead of the Rockets matchup with the Nets. Here is what Sheppard had to say about his outfit featuring both Arkansas and Kentucky, "A lot of people are not happy but that's my coach. I played for Coach Cal. Kentucky shorts. I'm a Kentucky boy, I'm rooting for Kentucky, but Coach Cal is my coach, so I'm also pulling for Coach Cal."
One of the big topics that surrounded Calipari's departure was how would his former players respond when he returned to Rupp Arena. That was answered quickly as Sheppard and many other players who played under Calipari at Kentucky showed a lot of support for their former coach.
Some Kentucky fans are frustrated with Sheppard's decision to wear the Arkansas shirt, while others understand that Calipari is the coach who made him the number three overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Sheppard has not carved out a big role for the Houston Rockets yet, but the hope is he will start to get more playing time once the postseason rolls around.